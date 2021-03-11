Eyeing next General Election, BJP identifies 150 'weak' seats

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 25

To mark the eighth anniversary of PM Narendra Modi in office, the BJP will focus on “weak” Lok Sabha constituencies it lost in the last elections, sources say. The party today held a high-level meeting of Union Ministers and top leadership — Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana meeting — to finalise plans for the fortnight-long celebrations revolving around theme “sewa, sushashan and gareeb kalyan” and reaching out to people with policies and programmes of the government.

Sources said celebrations between May 30 and June 15 would lay the foundation for party’s preparations for the 2024 LS elections. The BJP has identified 73,000 polling booths where it is weak and 150 LS constituencies where it did not do well in the 2019 elections. The meeting today was part of the blueprint drawn by the party to strengthen the position, they said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed the gathering of top ministers chaired by party president JP Nadda.

“Directions were given on taking forward public welfare schemes launched by the Modi government,” the sources said.

