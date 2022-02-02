Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia: Fair & fearless

Today, on the 141st anniversary of our Founding Day, the Trustees of The Tribune Trust, functionaries of The Tribune group of publications and the teachers, students and staff of The Tribune School pay respectful homage to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, the great philanthropist and visionary, who founded The Tribune on February 2, 1881, in Lahore.

On the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, it is a special occasion for us at The Tribune to recall its long and turbulent journey, alongside the trials and tribulations faced by the leaders of our freedom struggle. Very few of our contemporaries invited the wrath of the colonial rulers as much as The Tribune did.

Post-Independence, the newspaper, like its readers, suffered the vicissitudes of Partition when, uprooted, it was forced to find a new home. On this happy day, we rededicate ourselves to the founding principle of this great newspaper: to always and ever remain the Voice of the People.

NN Vohra, President

The Tribune Trust

