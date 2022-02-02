Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia: Fair & fearless

Today, on the 141st anniversary of our Founding Day, the Trustees of The Tribune Trust, functionaries of The Tribune group of publications and the teachers, students and staff of The Tribune School pay respectful homage to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, the great philanthropist and visionary, who founded The Tribune on February 2, 1881, in Lahore.
On the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, it is a special occasion for us at The Tribune to recall its long and turbulent journey, alongside the trials and tribulations faced by the leaders of our freedom struggle. Very few of our contemporaries invited the wrath of the colonial rulers as much as The Tribune did.
Post-Independence, the newspaper, like its readers, suffered the vicissitudes of Partition when, uprooted, it was forced to find a new home. On this happy day, we rededicate ourselves to the founding principle of this great newspaper: to always and ever remain the Voice of the People.
NN Vohra, President
The Tribune Trust
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...