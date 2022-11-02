Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday underlined the need for better connectivity in the SCO region, built on the centrality of interests of Central Asian states.

Respect integrity Connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states and respect international law. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

In an address at a virtual meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG), Jaishankar also spoke on the need to pay attention to Iran’s Chabahar port in order to step up connectivity to the landlocked Central Asian countries. “Our total trade with SCO members is only $141 billion, which has the potential to increase manifold. Fair market access is to our mutual benefit and the only way to move forward,’’ tweeted the minister after attending the 21st meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) chaired by Chinese Premier Li Kiquang.

The minister said “connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states and respect international law”. His remarks were seen as a reference to China’s Belt and Road initiative.

Better connectivity was a theme that PM Narendra Modi also spoke on while addressing the summit meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation at Samarkand in September. PM Modi had called all its assembled members to give each other full right to transit.

Pakistan is the only country among the SCO members that does not give transit to India for transportation of goods. This has stymied plans for seamless connectivity among SAARC as well as SCO countries. PM Modi had said efforts to develop reliable, resilient and diversified supply chains in the region would require better connectivity and for this, it would be important that all countries give each other full right to transit.

Jaishankar underlined India’s strong cultural and historical connect with the SCO region and reiterated its commitment to deepen multilateral cooperation in food and energy security, climate change, trade and culture. He also spoke about the launch of the global Mission ‘LIFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment) by PM Modi on October 20, and its relevance to ensuring food and energy security.

The minister drew attention to India’s commitment towards fighting the challenge of climate change and also the country’s achievements in this direction.

