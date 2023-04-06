Fake Army officer dupes woman psychologist of Rs 30,000

IANS
Lucknow, April 6
A woman clinical psychologist was duped of Rs 30,000 by an unidentified miscreant who posed as an Army officer.
The woman, a resident of Lucknow’s Laxmanpuri Colony, got a call from a man who introduced himself as an Army officer and said he wanted to hire her services for psychological tests and counselling of 45 jawans.
“The next day, he asked me to send Re 1 from the PayTm UPI and then he sent Rs 2 in my bank account. A little later, I got a message that Rs 30,000 was deducted from my account,” she said.
SHO Sunil Kumar Singh, said an FIR has been lodged against the unidentified accused and the cyber cell is probing the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Committed to taking stringent steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM Modi on BJP’s foundation day
Accuses Opposition parties of being tied to nepotism, dynast...
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The RBI expects the real GDP for ’23-24 to be 6.5 per cent
Lok Sabha Budget session ends, House adjourned sine die
As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members com...
Opposition parties take out ‘Tricolour March’ from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk
Also boycott the customary tea hosted by the Speaker after t...
Bihar YouTuber detained in Tamil Nadu under NSA for spreading fake videos of attacks on migrant workers
Madurai Crime Branch police register a case against Kashyap ...