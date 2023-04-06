Fake Army officer dupes woman psychologist of Rs 30,000

IANS

Lucknow, April 6

A woman clinical psychologist was duped of Rs 30,000 by an unidentified miscreant who posed as an Army officer.

The woman, a resident of Lucknow’s Laxmanpuri Colony, got a call from a man who introduced himself as an Army officer and said he wanted to hire her services for psychological tests and counselling of 45 jawans.

“The next day, he asked me to send Re 1 from the PayTm UPI and then he sent Rs 2 in my bank account. A little later, I got a message that Rs 30,000 was deducted from my account,” she said.

SHO Sunil Kumar Singh, said an FIR has been lodged against the unidentified accused and the cyber cell is probing the case.