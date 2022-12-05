 Fake currency and black money like Jarasandha, should be cut into pieces: Govt to Supreme Court on demonetisation challenge : The Tribune India

Fake currency and black money like Jarasandha, should be cut into pieces: Govt to Supreme Court on demonetisation challenge

The Constitution bench is hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise

Fake currency and black money like Jarasandha, should be cut into pieces: Govt to Supreme Court on demonetisation challenge

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 5

Fake currency, terror financing and black money are three evils and are like ‘Jarasandha’ (an antagonist in Mahabharat) and should be cut into pieces, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday while opposing the pleas challenging the 2016 demonetisation exercise.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, submitted before a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer that the government is duty bound to address the three evils.

“They (petitioners) have said we should have conducted studies before demonetisation. For more than a decade, central government and the Reserve Bank of India have been looking at the three problems (fake currency, terror financing, black money)... They are like Jarasandha. You have to cut it into pieces. If you don't cut it into pieces, it will always be alive," he said.

Venkataramani said judicial review of an economic policy may be restricted to where the court may only determine if there is a rational nexus with the object sought to be achieved through the means.

“Any other test would impinge on the freedom of legislature. Should the government keep aside all its considerations and only look at evils sought to be curtailed. The balance will be the real test," Venkataramani told the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and BV Nagarathna.

The AG submitted that an argument has been raised that the notification on demonetisation has failed to achieve the objectives.

“This is not a ground on which a law will be struck down. Every minute of governance sets targets. Even the five-year plan has targets. Over a period of time, some targets are met while some are not. Does the target become bad only for this reason?” he said.

The top law officer stated that executive policy are given effect with goals and this does not preclude the possibility that some objectives may not be achieved to the fullest or there may be something left to be desired in their implementation.

“This does not, however, mean that the policy is per se bad or that it deserves to be struck down. In such a case, it is the action under the law rather than the law itself which can be held invalid. There is presumption that unless proven otherwise the execution of the law is being done in a fair manner. It has been held that as long the trial and error is bona fide and with best intention, such decisions cannot be questioned as illegal," Venkataramani said.

Resisting the Supreme Court's attempt to revisit the 2016 demonetisation exercise, the government had said on Friday that the court cannot decide a matter when no tangible relief can be granted by way of "putting the clock back" and "unscrambling a scrambled egg".

The remarks by the AG had come after the apex court asked the Union government to explain whether it consulted the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before undertaking the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes in 2016.

The Constitution bench is hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise.

The Centre recently told the top court in an affidavit that the demonetisation exercise was a “well-considered” decision and part of a larger strategy to combat the menace of fake money, terror financing, black money and tax evasion.

Defending its decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations, the Centre had told the apex court that the step was taken after extensive consultations with the RBI and that advance preparations were made before the note ban was enforced.  

#Demonetisation #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

2
Diaspora

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

4
Punjab

Notice to Punjab Health Agency on EPF scam

5
Himachal

Fly from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala from December 9

6
Punjab

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

7
Himachal

Assembly Elections 2022: Poll of exit polls gives Gujarat, Himachal to BJP in record wins

8
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

9
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

10
Comment

Pitfalls in Haryana’s MBBS bond scheme

Don't Miss

View All
2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Top News

Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Pollsters predict who will win Gujarat, Himachal

Assembly Elections 2022: Poll of exit polls gives Gujarat, Himachal to BJP in record wins

Voting for final phase of Gujarat polls ends, counting of vo...

‘Drugs problem increasing, youth will be finished’, says SC, asks Punjab to check illicit liquor manufacture and trade

‘Drugs problem increasing, youth will be finished’, says SC, asks Punjab to check illicit liquor trade

‘You (government) are only filing FIRs, but according to you...

Gujarat Elections 2022 phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting begins in 93 seats, PM Modi, Amit Shah to vote in Ahmedabad,

Gujarat polls: 59 pc turnout till 5 pm on 93 Assembly seats in Phase 2; PM Modi, Amit Shah cast votes

Final voting figure expected to rise further as collecting d...

Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls

Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls

BJP ruling civic bodies since 2007, won 181 of total 270 mun...

Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench

Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench

The Delhi govt opposes the Centre's plea saying it will only...


Cities

View All

Drone carrying heroin recovered in Punjab’s Amritsar; cross-border smuggling attempt foiled

Drone carrying heroin recovered in Punjab’s Amritsar; cross-border smuggling attempt foiled

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death in Amritsar district

BSF's 58th Raising Day: Mahila Praharis scripting stories of courage, says MoS

Drone with 3-kg heroin shot down in Tarn Taran

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

Chandigarh man shields son from falling off moving scooter; Internet has mixed reactions

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Broken Stretches Mohali: Sector 77-76 road not repaired for year

Chandigarh logs only 38 Covid-19 cases in November

Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls

Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls

Delhi air quality improves slightly, lands in ‘very poor’ category

Caught on camera: 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab’s Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Deer strays into busy area, rescued

Farmers to protest outside residences of MPs today

3 held with heroin in Goraya

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

Decline in production, sales worries Ludhiana hosiery manufacturers

Haphazard parking on highway poses threat to motorists at night

Patiala police nab fifth ranker in Naib Tehsildar recruitment for her involvement in cheating

Patiala police nab fifth ranker in Naib Tehsildar recruitment for her involvement in cheating

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Taking pride in mother tongue Punjabi

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Delimitation of wards incomplete, leaders expect delay in Patiala MC poll