Fake ex-gratia claims for Covid deaths: SC reserves order, hints at random check

The order is likely to be passed on Wednesday

Fake ex-gratia claims for Covid deaths: SC reserves order, hints at random check

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 21

Amid allegations of fake ex-gratia claims for COVID-19 deaths, the Supreme Court on Monday hinted at ordering random checks to ascertain the veracity of the claims processed by states.

A Bench led by Justice MR Shah said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should conduct the exercise of determining the extent of fake ex-gratia COVID-19 compensation claims as it has been vested with powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

While reserving its orders on the Centre’s plea seeking sample survey for verification of fake claims, the Bench said it may focus on two-three states where registered COVID deaths and ex-gratia claims had a difference. The order is likely to be passed on Wednesday.

“We never imagined that this can be misused also. This is a very pious work and we thought that our morality has not gone so down that in this also there will be some fake claims… And if, some officials are involved, it makes it even worse. It’s a very serious thing,” the Bench had said on March 14.

Noting that the four-week deadline suggested by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for claiming ex gratia for COVID-19 deaths may not be sufficient as the bereaved families would be distressed, the top court indicated that a period of 60 days would be given to all eligible persons and 90 days to future claimants.

Mehta maintained that there must be an outer time limit for submitting claims; otherwise, the process with regard to more than five lakh COVID deaths will go on endlessly.

Concerned over fake COVID death certificates being issued for ex-gratia compensation, the top court had on March 7 asked the government to suggest measures to curb it. “What is worrying is the fake certificate given by doctors… It is a very serious thing… Please suggest how we can curb the issue of fake certificates being issued by the doctors. It may take away someone’s real opportunity”, it had said, adding it might order a probe into the matter

Acting on PILs seeking an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of COVID-19 victims, the Bench had on June 30 last year directed the NDMA to frame guidelines for it, saying the authority was statutorily mandated to provide minimum relief, including ex gratia to the victims of the pandemic.

On October 4, 2021, it had said that states can’t deny the ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of those who died due to COVID-19 solely on the ground that the death certificate didn’t mention the virus as the cause of death.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

2
Punjab Election

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

3
Punjab

Lovely university founder Ashok Mittal, Ludhiana businessman Sanjeev Arora are AAP's latest 2 picks for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

4
Punjab

Punjab portfolios announced; CM Mann keeps Home and Vigilance, Cheema gets Finance, Singla Health, Harbhajan Power

5
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

6
Punjab

AAP's Rajya Sabha nomination list has Raghav Chadha's name, Sukhpal Khaira says will oppose 'non-Punjabi' candidates

7
Punjab

From top cricketer to Delhi IIT professor, here is all you need to know about AAP's 5 Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab

8
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu holds meeting with Congress leaders at Amritsar residence

9
Himachal

Sandeep Pathak replaces Raghav Chadha as Punjab co-incharge as AAP appoints new office-bearers in 9 states

10
World

Video: Hopes of survivors among 132 people aboard in China’s plane crash recede

Don't Miss

View All
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

Top Stories

Punjab portfolios announced; Cheema gets Finance and Revenue, Harbhajan ETO Power Dr Baljit Women Welfare and Child Development

Punjab portfolios announced; CM Mann keeps Home and Vigilance, Cheema gets Finance, Singla Health, Harbhajan Power

Baljit Kaur, the lone woman minister in Cabinet, gets Women ...

Centre mulls Covid booster shot for all above 18 years amid global surge

Centre mulls Covid booster shot for all above 18 years amid global surge

Sena MP seeks clear guidelines on boosters for under 60 year...

Video: Plane carrying 133 crashes in China, causalities unknown

Video: Hopes of survivors among 132 people aboard in China’s plane crash recede

China Eastern Airlines -- one of China’s three major air car...

From top cricketer to Delhi IIT professor, here is all you need to know about AAP’s 5 Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab

From top cricketer to Delhi IIT professor, here is all you need to know about AAP's 5 Rajya Sabha candidates from Punjab

Kultar Sandhwan unanimously elected Speaker of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Kultar Sandhwan unanimously elected Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

CM Bhagwant Mann proposes the name of Kultar Singh Sandhwan ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Infamous for addicts, spotlight back on Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar

Amritsar: Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) elected Chandigarh Golf Club president

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) elected Chandigarh Golf Club president

No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

Slow uptake of Corbevax, Chandigarh to limit number of jab centres

Record turnout at Chandigarh Golf Club election

1040-page chargesheet filed in Rohini Court blast case

1040-page chargesheet filed in Rohini Court blast case

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

Ludhiana: NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

9 farmer unions make appeal for unity in SKM

Three fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Two held for raping minor in Samana