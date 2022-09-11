 Fake MEA letterhead used to request French visa; CBI books 2 each from Punjab and Haryana, starts probe : The Tribune India

Fake MEA letterhead used to request French visa; CBI books 2 each from Punjab and Haryana, starts probe

Four accused are from Panipat and Kapurthala

Photo for representation.

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 11

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against four persons for allegedly sending a fake note verbale (diplomatic note) on the letter head of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the French embassy here with a request to grant tourist visa to two persons each from Punjab and Haryana.

The FIR is the culmination of a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) following a reference from the Deputy Police Liaison Officer (DPLO), French Homeland Security Service, Julian Noret of the French embassy here.

The four accused are Yogesh and Baljeet Pahwa of Panipat and Harpreet Kaur and Surinder Pal Shinde of Kapurthala in Punjab.

The CBI received a reference dated February 7 this year by the DPLO of the French embassy stating that a fake letter dated January 28 purportedly issued by the CPV Division of the MEA through which it was requested that entry visa multiple entry for France be issued to Yogesh (Passport No.: M 8804754) and Harpreet Kaur (Passport No.:U-6165891).

“The reference discloses prima facie operation of a major racket to misuse Government of India/Ministry of External Affairs CPV Division letters to get visas in foreign embassies,” reads the FIR, a copy of which is with The Tribune.

On the basis of the reference, a PE was registered March 23 and its outcome along with the reference from the French embassy disclosed commission of offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery for purpose of using forged document as genuine on part of accused Yogesh, Harpreet Kaur, Baljeet Pahwa and Surinder Pal Shinda and unknown others.

