Madurai, April 6
YouTuber Manish Kashyap, arrested for spreading fake videos on Bihar migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu, has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) on Thursday, police said.
Madurai Crime Branch police registered a case against Kashyap and a special police team arrested him from Bihar.
According to Madurai Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad, "Manish Kashyap, who circulated fake videos of Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu, has been detained under the NSA," Shiva Prasad told PTI.
Kashyap had on Wednesday appeared before the Madurai district court which ordered that he be remanded to judicial custody for 15 days following which he was sent to the Madurai central prison.
Cases have been filed against Kashyap and others for spreading fake videos of migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Committed to taking stringent steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM Modi on BJP’s foundation day
Accuses Opposition parties of being tied to nepotism, dynast...
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The RBI expects the real GDP for ’23-24 to be 6.5 per cent
Lok Sabha Budget session ends, House adjourned sine die
As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members com...
Opposition parties take out ‘Tricolour March’ from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk
Also boycott the customary tea hosted by the Speaker after t...
Bihar YouTuber detained in Tamil Nadu under NSA for spreading fake videos of attacks on migrant workers
Madurai Crime Branch police register a case against Kashyap ...