False alarm makes IndiGo pilots call for priority landing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

Pilots of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kolkata asked the Kolkata ATC for priority landing after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area of the Airbus jet.

Kolkata Air traffic control (ATC) alerted the airport fire brigade following the message sent out by IndiGo flight 6E-2513.

According to IndiGo, all the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed by the pilots before landing. “The pilots followed their SOPs and prioritised the landing at Kolkata. Post-arrival, necessary inspections were carried out. It was a fake warning. Necessary rectifications on the detection system are in progress,” IndiGo said in a statement.

