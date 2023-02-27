 ‘Family has remote control’, PM Modi tears into Congress in poll-bound Karnataka : The Tribune India

PM released the 13th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi of over Rs 16,000 crore at Malini City in Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow, in Belagavi, on Monday. PTI Photo



IANS

Belagavi (Karnataka), February 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his fifth visit to poll-bound Karnataka in recent times on Monday, launched a scathing attack on Congress, stating that the grand old party has always humiliated leaders from the southern state.

"Congress hates Karnataka. It humiliates all those leaders who do not take diktat from the 'family'," Modi said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a public rally after dedicating to the nation and laying the foundation for projects worth over Rs 2,240 crore, before releasing the 13th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi of over Rs 16,000 crore at the Malini City in Belagavi.

"People have seen how the family humiliated senior leaders like S Nijalingappa and Veerendra Patil (both former CMs). Now, another leader from the state is being insulted by the Congress.

"I respect (Congress President) Mallikarjun Kharge who has been in public life for more than 50 years. He has ensured many social developmental works. But, during the Congress in Chhattisgarh, all leaders were made to stand under the sun, including Kharge. Though an umbrella was held for 'someone', Kharge did not have any such luxury. I am telling this to make you understand how Karge is treated by the Congress. The whole country knows who holds the remote control," Modi said, without taking the names of Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi.

The Prime Minister added that many political parties are indulging in family politics.

Urging the people of Karnataka to remain careful, Modi said, "Now, they (Congress) are bothered that I am alive. They know that till the time I am there, they can't make their way through. They are saying 'Marja Modi' (Modi you die). They are also saying 'Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi' (Modi your grave will be dug). However, I know that the people are only saying 'Modi Tera Kamal Khilega' (Modi your lotus will bloom)," Modi said.

"The people of Karnataka are showering unprecedented love and blessings on me. I bow down and salute them. I will only say that Modi will return their love with interest," he said.

"Today, Rs 16,000 crore has been transferred to the accounts of farmers across India with just a click of the button. If it was Congress Raj, what would have happened? Rs 12,000-13,000 crore would have gone. But, this is the Modi government. Every paisa is yours," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also claimed that small farmers were neglected all these years, but the BJP government has shifted its focus on improving their live.

"Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 2.50 lakh crore has been deposited to the farmers' accounts. Of this, Rs 50,000 crore will go to the mothers and sisters. We are trying to modernise the farming process. We are trying to prepare the farming sector for the future. Direct benefit transfers wouldn't have been possible without Jan Dhan bank accounts, linking people's mobile numbers and Aadhaar cards," he said.

Modi also said that the states which will reduce the use of chemical fertilisers in farming will get due support from the Central government.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the 10 km road show organised for the Prime Minister in Belagavi created a history as not an inch of space was empty as people flocked to catch a glimpse of Modi on either side of the road.

 

