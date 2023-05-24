 Family pension to divorced daughter cannot be denied if proceedings instituted after death of parents, rules AFT : The Tribune India

Family pension to divorced daughter cannot be denied if proceedings instituted after death of parents, rules AFT

Tribunal sets aside relevant portions of IAF pension policy that restricted grant of family pension to daughters of ex-servicemen in cases where divorce proceedings began after the death of parents

Family pension to divorced daughter cannot be denied if proceedings instituted after death of parents, rules AFT

Photo for representation.



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 24

The Armed Forces Tribunal has ruled that the date of institution of divorce proceedings by the daughter of a pensioner cannot determine her dependency on her parents and she is entitled to family pension even if the divorce proceedings were instituted after the demise of parents.

The Tribunal has set aside relevant portions of the IAF pension policy that restricted grant of family pension to daughters of ex-servicemen in cases where divorce proceedings began after the death of parents.

The daughter of a retired Air Force sergeant, who had expired in 2013 and his wife, who expired in 2016, was staying with her mother since 2013, granted a decree of divorce by the competent court in 2018.

Her claim for family pension had been rejected by the Air Force Authorities on the grounds that as per policy, a divorced daughter is eligible for family pension if the divorce case is filed within the life time of the parents, but in her case, the date of filing the case was after the death of her parents.

In her petition, she had averred that she had been permanently residing with her parents since 2013 and had filed a complaint against her husband for domestic violence in 2014 and sought maintenance.

She claimed that after her mother’s demise she had to cater for everything, including food, rent and children’s education, and since her mother’s family pension had ceased, her survival had become difficult. In such circumstances, she was forced to compromise and settle the complaint and moved for divorce.

She contended that the grant of pension to a widowed or divorced daughter is for survival and that divorce proceedings initiated after the demise of parents cannot detract from her rights. The action of the authorities to deny her family pension creates an unwarranted distinction between divorce proceedings and a divorce decree and hence is violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Anu Malhotra and Vice Admiral Dhiren Vig observed that the only reason given why the petitioner was denied family pension was that the proceedings of divorce were filed after the demise of her parents.

“Merely because the divorce petition was instituted by the daughter of a deceased pensioner after his demise and after the demise of his wife cannot per se be a ground to disentitle her for grant of family pension, if otherwise entitled to the same,” the Bench ruled while observing that family pension is a social welfare measure rendering by providing economic security in old age to the pensioner and on his demise to his dependents so that they can lead a dignified life.

The distinction created by the Ministry of Defence’s letter of 2017 on the subject is wholly violative of Article 14 of the Constitution which mandates grant of equality to all persons before law as well as equal protection, which the state cannot deny to any person, the Bench said.

Ruling that the artificial distinction created by the Ministry of Defence’s letter of 2017 in relation to divorces daughters of armed forces personnel to be wholly unconstitutional, violative and discriminatory, the Bench set aside the “unspelt limitation” in the letter that granted family pension to divorced daughters only where divorce proceedings were instituted prior to the death of parents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

2
Entertainment

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

3
Punjab

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Ankita Puwar bags AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services exam

5
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: In major embarrassment for Punjab police, key accused detained at Bengaluru airport turns out to be a case of mistaken identity

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen deliberately crashes truck into a White House barrier; says he wanted to kill President Biden

7
Diaspora

Australian universities ban Indian students from Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana amid visa fraud concerns

8
Nation

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

9
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege: Key accused arrested at Bengaluru airport

10
J & K

G20: Absence of S Arabia, Egypt at Srinagar meeting a let-down

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building: 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration

Say sidelining President Murmu is not only a grave insult bu...

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

In February 2019, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated the cent...

‘Sengol’ to serve as reminder of responsibility to uphold righteous governance: Union ministers

All you need to know about ‘Sengol’, the historical sceptre, to be installed in new Parliament building

The sceptre was received by first prime minister Jawaharlal ...

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia

The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...

Setback to ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as key aide Fawad Chaudhry parts ways

Setback to ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as key aide Fawad Chaudhry parts ways

In a tweet, Chaudhry says he has decided to take a break fro...


Cities

View All

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Gangster shot dead in Amritsar’s Sathiala village in case of 'gang rivalry'

Amritsar: Stubble burning hitting flora & fauna alongside district roads

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

Screen installed at Golden Temple to enlighten visitors about its history

Cops present challan against Amritpal Singh's aides

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections

15 Punjabis in fray for Alberta provincial elections in Canada

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

Dhanas mishap: Police remand of Beetle car driver extended by day

IndiGo’s Chandigarh-Ahmedabad plane experienced tailwinds during landing on Monday: Airline

Rahul Gandhi travels by truck, halts at Lalru dhaba

Temperature to dip over next 2 days in Chandigarh

Delhi Police head contable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

Delhi Police head constable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids including on premises of AAP MP's associates

Rahul Gandhi’s fresh passport plea: Court asks Subramanian Swamy to file reply by Friday

DCW notice to Delhi Police over trolling, online abuse of cricketer Shubman Gill's sister

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member nabbed after exchange of fire in Delhi

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar: Car catches fire, occupants jump out to save their lives

PSHRC demands report on chromium contamination in area around Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Jalandhar girl 492nd in civil services exam

Chaos at busy junction as traffic lights non-functional

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

With no major clue, police probe to rely on call dump

MC ropes in religious bodies, edu institutes for improving outreach

Special train from Amritsar to Gandhidham

Video of youth being assaulted goes viral

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Punjab's power demand shoots up

Alumni from 1971 batch of PPS celebrate golden jubilee in Nabha

Photo exhibition, awareness mark International Biodiversity Day