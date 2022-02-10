Family-run parties biggest threat to democracy: PM Modi on UP poll eve

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

On the eve of the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a blistering attack on rival Samajwadi Party today said family-based parties were the biggest danger to democracy and such parties were destroying the country. In a wide-ranging interview to a news agency, the PM stepped up his attack on the SP, calling it an outfit of fake socialists. “Lohia ji was a socialist too. Do you see his family anywhere? George Fernandes was also a socialist, so is Nitish Kumar. Do you see their families anywhere? When I discuss fake socialism, I mean wholly dynastic politics.

Our concept of federalism is to develop the most under-developed districts. —Narendra Modi, PM

“I once received a letter saying that 45 people from the ruling SP family in UP held one post or the other and everyone above 25 in this family has had a chance to fight elections. Such dynasties are a danger for democracy,” the PM said.

On a question about MoS Home Ajay Mishra continuing in the Union Council of Ministers despite incriminating evidence against his son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the PM said CM Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP was following Supreme Court directions in the matter and working transparently in the matter. “The state agreed to the constitution of an SC-led panel and the appointment of a judge as directed by the SC. The state is working with transparency. That’s why we did everything the SC said in the matter,” said the PM, crediting Yogi with “ensuring safety in UP”.

The PM also dismissed talk that judicial process in UP was being given the go-by at the altar of law and order. “The Indian judiciary is very vibrant and often proactive. Had any such thing happened, the judiciary would have acted and a full segment that makes a living on PIL would have filed PILs.” Responding to the fact that the upcoming polls were the first since farm laws were repealed, the PM said he was out to win the hearts of farmers and understand the pain of small farmers.

Noting that he repealed the three farm laws in national interest, the PM said: “I have won the hearts of many Indian farmers. I took measures for farmers’ welfare but I repealed the laws in national interest. Later events will show why the repeal had become important. The first duty in democracy is to keep engaged. We are not in favour of breakdown of dialogue. We believe in dialogue,” the PM said.

The PM also said there was a difference between two people from one family becoming MLAs and the entire family controlling one party.

Noting that he believes that “the government has no business to do business”, the PM said: “My priority is to give houses, toilets, smoke-free environment, potable water and education to poor. If someone calls this socialism, I accept it because I am for society.”

The PM said when people from one family become president, treasurer and parliamentary board members of a party, it spells danger for democracy. “How is the country being destroyed? Start from J&K: Two family-based parties ran the government there; you see family-run parties in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu. Family-based parties are the biggest enemy of democracy because they negate the very essence of democracy. When family-based politics is done, family becomes supreme, the party and nation becomes secondary,” the PM said, adding the first casualty in such cases was talent because “Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega”.

PHASE-I POLLING TODAY

Election officials in Mathura leave for polling booths. PTI

623 in the fray

2.27 cr eligible voters

Battle for UP begins on Thursday with polling in 58 seats across 11 districts

Jat-dominated western belt to vote amid reports of anti-incumbency

Polling time from 7am to 6 pm, as per Election Commission guidelines to ensure Covid-free elections

The dists going to the polls are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra

Canvassing for the first phase was confined to virtual medium

The fate of half a dozen ministers will be at stake, including Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain

2017: BJP had bagged 53 of 58 seats; SP and BSP 2 each; RLD 1

