Family-run parties biggest threat to democracy: PM Modi on UP poll eve

‘UP going by SC orders on Lakhimpur, repealed farm laws in national interest’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

On the eve of the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a blistering attack on rival Samajwadi Party today said family-based parties were the biggest danger to democracy and such parties were destroying the country. In a wide-ranging interview to a news agency, the PM stepped up his attack on the SP, calling it an outfit of fake socialists. “Lohia ji was a socialist too. Do you see his family anywhere? George Fernandes was also a socialist, so is Nitish Kumar. Do you see their families anywhere? When I discuss fake socialism, I mean wholly dynastic politics.

Our concept of federalism is to develop the most under-developed districts. —Narendra Modi, PM

“I once received a letter saying that 45 people from the ruling SP family in UP held one post or the other and everyone above 25 in this family has had a chance to fight elections. Such dynasties are a danger for democracy,” the PM said.

On a question about MoS Home Ajay Mishra continuing in the Union Council of Ministers despite incriminating evidence against his son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the PM said CM Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP was following Supreme Court directions in the matter and working transparently in the matter. “The state agreed to the constitution of an SC-led panel and the appointment of a judge as directed by the SC. The state is working with transparency. That’s why we did everything the SC said in the matter,” said the PM, crediting Yogi with “ensuring safety in UP”.

The PM also dismissed talk that judicial process in UP was being given the go-by at the altar of law and order. “The Indian judiciary is very vibrant and often proactive. Had any such thing happened, the judiciary would have acted and a full segment that makes a living on PIL would have filed PILs.” Responding to the fact that the upcoming polls were the first since farm laws were repealed, the PM said he was out to win the hearts of farmers and understand the pain of small farmers.

Noting that he repealed the three farm laws in national interest, the PM said: “I have won the hearts of many Indian farmers. I took measures for farmers’ welfare but I repealed the laws in national interest. Later events will show why the repeal had become important. The first duty in democracy is to keep engaged. We are not in favour of breakdown of dialogue. We believe in dialogue,” the PM said.

The PM also said there was a difference between two people from one family becoming MLAs and the entire family controlling one party.

Noting that he believes that “the government has no business to do business”, the PM said: “My priority is to give houses, toilets, smoke-free environment, potable water and education to poor. If someone calls this socialism, I accept it because I am for society.”

The PM said when people from one family become president, treasurer and parliamentary board members of a party, it spells danger for democracy. “How is the country being destroyed? Start from J&K: Two family-based parties ran the government there; you see family-run parties in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu. Family-based parties are the biggest enemy of democracy because they negate the very essence of democracy. When family-based politics is done, family becomes supreme, the party and nation becomes secondary,” the PM said, adding the first casualty in such cases was talent because “Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega”.

PHASE-I POLLING TODAY

Election officials in Mathura leave for polling booths. PTI

623 in the fray

2.27 cr eligible voters

  • Battle for UP begins on Thursday with polling in 58 seats across 11 districts
  • Jat-dominated western belt to vote amid reports of anti-incumbency
  • Polling time from 7am to 6 pm, as per Election Commission guidelines to ensure Covid-free elections
  • The dists going to the polls are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra
  • Canvassing for the first phase was confined to virtual medium
  • The fate of half a dozen ministers will be at stake, including Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain

2017: BJP had bagged 53 of 58 seats; SP and BSP 2 each; RLD 1

#ajay mishra #lakhimpur kheri #narendra modi #samajwadi party #up poll

UP polls: Over 48 per cent voting till 3 pm; EVM glitches reported from some booths

UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded

Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...

Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur incident

Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...

Hijab row: Open schools, see no problems occur, HC tells Karnataka govt

Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved

Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub's funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...

Amritsar: 19% of 116 candidates in fray have criminal antecedents

Amritsar: 19% of 116 candidates in fray have criminal antecedents

Amritsar: Government employees' unions to boycott BJP & Cong

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Undeterred by 'underdog' tag, AAP's Amritsar East candidate says focused on issues that 'really matter'

Supplementary randomisation of EVMs, VVPAT machines done in Tarn Taran

Night curfew lifted in Chandigarh, schools to open for all students

Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

2 officials of Chandigarh Estate Office suspended

All walk-in OPDs now fully functional in GMSH-16

Over Rs 12L siphoned off from bank account, three arrested by Chandigarh Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of Chandigarh police

40 more electric buses in Chandigarh by July

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation's future: Congress

EC notices to 1 BSP, 3 Cong candidates

EC notices to 1 BSP, 3 Congress candidates for code violation in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr districts

Punjab poll 2022: Pargat Singh harps on '111 days of governance'

NRI effect: Charanjit Channi garlanded with dollars during roadshow

Sanjay Nirupam defends Charanjit Channi, attacks Arvind Kejriwal

Constituency watch: Jalandhar Central

Returning Officer orders 24-hour video surveillance of Simarjit Singh Bains, Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Returning Officer orders 24-hour video surveillance of Simarjit Singh Bains, Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Simarjit Singh Bains released after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana: Opposition raises public issues to counter 'repeat' hype of Congress

8 Lok Insaaf Party workers booked in February 5 attack case

Choose government wisely, Smriti Irani tells voters in Ludhiana

'NDA can ensure security, economic revival': Capt Amarinder Singh

NDA can ensure security, economic revival: Capt Amarinder Singh

Police find unclaimed bag with 10 pistols near Banur

Punjabi University to develop OCR system for Indian languages

Patiala: Man runs over dog, booked

Chandigarh University student bags annual package of Rs 52 lakh