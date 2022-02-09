Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled swipe at Rahul

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI file

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked family-run parties, saying they presented the biggest danger to democracy by negating its very essence and keeping talent out.

“Beta jaisa bhi hoga woh hi adhyaksh banega (No matter how the son is, he will be the party president),” PM said on the eve of first phase elections in UP, taking a veiled swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, BJP’s principal opponent in UP polls, the PM, in an interview to a news agency, called SP an outfit of fake socialists and said one family pocketed scores of government positions under the SP rule in the past.

“Fake socialists are dynasts. Ram Manohar Lohia was also a samajwadi, do you see his family anywhere? George Fernandes was a samajwadi, do you see his family? Nitish Kumar is working with us. He is a samajwadi. Do you see his family?” the PM asked on the eve of first phase elections in UP, where he said the state would best on BJP as in 2014, 2017 and 2019 elections.

Stepping up his offensive on the SP, the PM cited a letters he once received.

“The letter said 45 members of SP held one post or another when they were in power and everyone above 25 years in the SP family had got a chance to contest elections,” PM Modi said stressing the need to democratize parties to enable an inflow of talented youth.

Noting that there was a huge difference between two people from one family getting elected and the entire family controlling the party, the PM said, “This lie needs to be exposed.”

“If many people from one family get elected, that’s one thing. But when people from one family become president, treasurer, parliamentary board members of a party; if father can’t be president son becomes, his son becomes. This generation to generation hand down of power like rain, without dynamics…only dynasty. When this happens the family becomes the party. The effort then is to save the family, forget the party; save the family, forget the country. This is a danger.”

The PM said India was being destroyed by family run parties across states.

“Youngsters have only seen leaders from two parties in J&K. In Punjab, Haryana, UP, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, there are family run parties. This is a grave danger for democracy. If two people of one family become MLAs, party does not become family controlled. There is a difference. You cannot escape from such a grave sin by saying this,” the PM said.

He said in family based parties talent is the first casualty.

“Today the youngsters have nowhere to go so they join the BJP which is democratically run,” the PM said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s remarks yesterday that he did not need PM’s certificate for his great grandfather, Modi said, “I said nothing about anyone’s great grandfather or father or mother. I said what the PM of the country said. The government is a continuum. The nation has the right to now.”

The PM also rejected Gandhi’s accusations that his questions on China were not answered and said, “I cannot say anything about someone who does not attend the House. External Affairs and Defence Ministers have spoken in Parliament.”

Asked why the PM was attacking the Congress when he himself says the party is losing numbers in Lok Sabha, the PM said, “I am not talking of Congress in terms of numbers when I talk of Congress free India. Congress Party’s style of working is destroying the country. If this style of working was different, India would have reached somewhere by now. All PMs expect me and Atal ji came from Congress thought of corruption, dynastic politics, regionalism, caste based politics.”

The PM said the BJP government in UP was working transparently to aid Lakhimpur Kheri probe and had followed the Supreme Court directions in the matter.

“We set up an SC-led committee and agreed to appointing the judge as directed by the SC. The state government is working transparently,” he said, adding that he was out to win the hearts of small farmers and had repealed farm laws “in national interest”.

“Events in the future will reveal why it (farm law repeal) had become important. We believe in dialogue, not breakdown of dialogue,” said the PM.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

5
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

6
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

7
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

8
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

9
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

10
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Bathinda Congress leader joins AAP

Phone, drugs recovered from inmates

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC’s move on caste lines a mistake

Capt Amarinder Singh: AICC's move on caste lines a mistake

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Big gap in number of women voters, candidates in Patiala district

SAD looted Punjab for 10 years, says CM Charanjit Channi

Patiala: Contenders making presence felt online

Patiala: Anganwadi worker's daughter makes it to medical college