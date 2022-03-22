Farmers’ bodies dismiss as ‘fake, plain bogus and trashy’ report on farm laws by SC-appointed panel

Report claims ‘over 85.7 per cent farmers were in favour of the farm laws’ repealed by Modi government

SKM members Yogendra Yadav with others farm leaders during a meeting, in New Delhi. PTI file

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, March 22

A day after a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws, Anil Ghanawat released its report stating that “over 85.7 per cent farmers were in favour of the farm laws” repealed by the Narendra Modi government, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and its leaders debunked it as “fake, plain bogus and trashy”.

According to the 92-page report released by Ghanawat, “the bilateral interactions of the committee with the stakeholders demonstrated that only 13.3 per cent of the stakeholders were not in favour of the three farm laws. Around 85.7 per cent of the farmer organisations representing around 3.3-crore farmers supported the laws”.

Claiming that the report was based on “fake data collected through online feedback,” Yadav questioned whether they met any protesting farmers as the umbrella body of protesting farmers, the SKM, boycotted the SCC.

Yadav said the committee got “19,027 responses to its online questionnaire of which only 5,451 of these were farmers and 12,496 non-farmers,” questioning “why have their responses been merged for analysis”.

Taking a jibe at Ghanwat, Yadav said “the nation must be grateful to Anil Ghanwat for releasing the SC appointed committee (SCC) report on farm laws. Or else we wouldn’t know how much nonsense the country was spared”.

“Did it try to meet protesting farmers, sitting out in the open, accessible to anyone? No….What did SCC do to listen to farmers’ grievances? Sample survey? No,” Yadav said in a point by point rebuttal on the report

“Only 5,451 of these are farmers; 12,496 are non-farmers. What’s the background of these farmers? Who are these other stakeholders? Why have their responses been merged for analysis? No answers. It’s embarrassing to see Profs Ashok Gulati and (Pramod Kumar) Joshi (the other two members) sign on such trashy stats.”

Releasing the report Ghanwat said they submitted the report to the Supreme Court on March 19, 2021. “We wrote letters to the apex court three times requesting it to release the report. But we did not get any response… The report today... has no relevance now after the laws are already withdrawn,” he said.

As per the report based on feedback received by the committee through its online portal, “one-third of the respondents did not support the farm laws and around two-thirds were in their favour”.

“The feedback received through e-mails also shows that a majority supported the farm laws. In view of this feedback, the committee recommends that a repeal or a long suspension would, therefore, be unfair to this ‘silent’ supporters,” the report stated.

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier's canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Bhagwant Mann announces to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees of Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

The chief minister’s fresh announcement came days after Mann...

Common entrance test, not Class 12 marks, for college admissions

CUET exams: Common entrance test in July for UG admissions in central varsities

Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing o...

Third day of Punjab Vidhan Sabha session begins with obituary references

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

Presents its Vote on Account budget of Rs 37,120. 23 crore

After Azad, Sonia Gandhi meets Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari of G-23; more meetings expected in coming days

After Azad, Sonia Gandhi meets Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari of G-23; more meetings expected in coming days

Tuesday’s interaction was part of the series of meetings tha...

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

Discussion on Governor's address postponed till next session

Over 50 Cong councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Mayor issue: Over 50 Congress councillors turn up at MC office, seek special meeting

Amritsar Man loses Rs 41 lakh in cyber fraud

Amritsar woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Gangsters who left for foreign shores a headache for Punjab Police

Reviving poetry — the language of the soul

Will focus on civic issues: Jagroop Gill

Will focus on civic issues: Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill

Centre must fulfil its promises, say farm unions

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Lt Col Chahal elected president of Chandigarh Golf Club

Lt Col HS Chahal elected president of Chandigarh Golf Club

Chandigarh: Scrap old vehicle, get incentive

Come April 1, Chandigarh civic body top brass to be on field inspection

Mohali MC passes Rs 160-crore Budget

PGI conducts seventh heart transplant

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

On Bhagat Singh martyrdom day eve, Kejriwal announces special school in Shaheed-e-Azad's name

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

US envoy Victoria Nuland meets Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Jalandhar gets double representation in RS

Jalandhar gets double representation in Rajya Sabha

World Water Day: Per capita water availability on the decline

2,234 kids jabbed in Jalandhar

Month on, cops clueless in minor's rape case

2019 setback paved way for my victory this time, says Jangi Lal Mahajan

City bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP's choice for Rajya Sabha

Ludhiana bizman Sanjeev Arora is AAP's choice for Rajya Sabha

Opposition trains guns on AAP for nominating 'outsiders' for Rajya Sabha

Two nabbed for snatching, one for molesting minor

4 held in vehicle theft, snatching cases

Farmers' body calls for implementation of demands

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Shambhu carjacking case solved, 3 held

Days after SMO found 'drunk', Patiala Civil Surgeon inspects health centres

13 of 117 Punjab MLAs studied at Punjabi University, Patiala

Citing Covid duties, junior resident doctors at Government Rajindra Hospital want exams postponed

Patiala MC likely to miss deadline for waste segregation at source