Farmers’ crowd swell at ‘seed counter’ on 1st day of Pusa agri-mela in Delhi; many complain of poor management

The rush for buying seeds was so much that the Delhi Police had to intervene to control the crowd

Farmers crowd wait to buy Pusa Seeds on 1st day of Krishi Vigyan Mela, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, March 2

Hundreds of farmers, who thronged to the famous ‘Krishi Vigyan Mela’ held at the Pusa campus here on Thursday, had to face a lot of inconvenience while buying seeds and complained about poor management by the organiser IARI.

The rush for buying seeds was so much that the Delhi Police had to intervene to control the crowd. The seed counter was also well guarded by security personnel to avoid commotion.

The three-day annual ‘Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela’, organised by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday.

The sale of seeds developed by IARI has always been the main attraction of the mela and farmers from states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Bihar travel long distances just to buy the “quality Pusa seeds”.

A huge counter has been set up for sale of seeds at mela, where IARI plans to sell paddy seeds, including basmati rice varieties as well as moong till March 4.

On the first day of the mela, there was a huge turnout of farmers for buying seeds. Many farmers reached the venue as early as 5 am to get a purchase slip and wait before the counter to open at 10 am.

“The counter opened but had to shut in between as crowd swelled up. Farmers who have been waiting since early morning became impatient and started fighting with the sale counter officers. I am still standing in queue waiting for my turn,” Rajneesh Kumar, a farmer from Fazilka in Punjab, told PTI.

Kumar, who does farming in 30 acres of land, wants to buy 10 kilogram each of IARI’s new basmati rice varieties and Pusa-1845, Pusa-1847, and Pusa-1886.

He was upset because he may not get new varieties as its sale has been cancelled due to huge demand.

Another farmer Kuldeep from Hisar, Haryana, said the police came to manage the crowd and “I am hoping the sale counter will reopen soon, I will buy seeds and return home.” Kuldeep is worried about his night stay and food if he does not get seeds today. “No arrangement has been made for smooth sale of seeds,” he added.

Unlike many farmers, Jaspal Singh, a farmer from Fatehabad district of Haryana, is lucky being a first time visitor to mela and having managed to buy seeds including new basmati rice varieties. But he is also upset as he did not get 10 kg of seeds despite making payment.

“I stood in the queue at 5 am and managed to buy three new basmati rice varieties Pusa-1845 (30kg), Pusa-1847 (60kg), and Pusa-1886 (30kg). I am yet to get 10 kg from the counter, waiting here and approaching every officer to help me out,” he said.

Singh purhased these IARI seeds at Rs 125 per kg at mela, while it is available in the range of Rs 200-250 per kg in the market.

Asked why he has come to mela at personal expense for buying IARI seeds when they are easily available in the open market, Singh said, “It may be available in the open market, but cannot assure about quality. IARI seeds are known for quality. We trust IARI seeds and therefore take so much pain to come here and buy.” Mohan Lal, a farmer who has come from Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh, said he has been coming to Pusa mela for last 25 years for buying seeds and “this time wants to try new varieties of vegetables.” “Quality seed is key in agriculture. It is worth taking the pain of coming here for buying quality Pusa seeds,” he said while waiting for his turn at the counter.

