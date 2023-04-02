Farmers in UP to be compensated for recent crop damage

Lucknow, April 2
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide relief to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to recent rains and hailstorms in the state.
He also condoled the loss of lives in the state due to various calamities and instructed the district magistrates to immediately distribute the permissible relief amount from the state disaster response fund (SDRF) to the families of the deceased.
The chief minister on Saturday held a high-level meeting to review the situation arising out of recent untimely rains and hailstorms in various areas of the state and issued necessary guidelines to the officials.
In the survey conducted from March 15 till now, a total of 3,4137.52 hectares of agricultural area in 10 districts and a total of 1,02,497 farmers have been hit due to the unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the state.
Hailstorms have hit Pilibhit, Bareilly, Sitapur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Sambhal and Unnao districts recenty and assessment of crop damage is being done.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act
Sources said it allegedly routed funds to the Centre for Pol...
Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP
Slams the Congress leadership for working for a 'single fami...
'Like Lord Hanuman': PM Modi draws divine analogy to pledge fight against graft, nepotism
Attacks Congress and like-minded parties for ‘baadshashi’ mi...
'Rs 50 lakh-crore Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue': Kharge accuses Modi Govt of House washout
Congress chief accuses Modi Govt of not walking the talk on ...
High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case
Says Jain he is an influential person and may tamper with ev...