Farmers in UP to be compensated for recent crop damage

PTI

Lucknow, April 2

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide relief to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to recent rains and hailstorms in the state.

He also condoled the loss of lives in the state due to various calamities and instructed the district magistrates to immediately distribute the permissible relief amount from the state disaster response fund (SDRF) to the families of the deceased.

The chief minister on Saturday held a high-level meeting to review the situation arising out of recent untimely rains and hailstorms in various areas of the state and issued necessary guidelines to the officials.

In the survey conducted from March 15 till now, a total of 3,4137.52 hectares of agricultural area in 10 districts and a total of 1,02,497 farmers have been hit due to the unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the state.

Hailstorms have hit Pilibhit, Bareilly, Sitapur, Aligarh, Moradabad, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Sambhal and Unnao districts recenty and assessment of crop damage is being done.

