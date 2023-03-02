Farooq Abdullah bats for MK Stalin as PM candidate, wants Congress on board

PTI

Chennai, March 1

Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said there were chances for DMK top leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to become the Prime Minister if Opposition parties came together and win the general election next year.

Abdullah said the Congress should forget about the PM's choice and focus should be only on winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He was here for Stalin’s birthday rally. The event served as a platform for calls for Opposition unity to dislodge the BJP government in the 2024elections, even as the Dravidian leader sought to dismiss the idea of a 'third front' with two prominent national leaders backing him for a bigger role ahead of the hustings next year.

The meeting that was attended by Congress chief Mallikarjuna Kharge, Farooq, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav made a strong pitch to get more regional parties work alongside the Congress. Kharge had last week asserted only his party could provide "capable and decisive" leadership to the country.