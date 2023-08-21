'Fascinated', German minister pays using India's UPI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 20

Germany’s Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing on Sunday tried his hand on the Indian Unified Payments Interface to make a successful digital transaction. The German Embassy in India shared the experience of Wissing first hand, signalling a growing acceptance for India’s digital payment interface.

“One of India’s success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport @Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated!” the German embassy posted on X, sharing videos of Wissing using the UPI to make a payment.

PM Narendra Modi had yesterday, while addressing the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting, said that every month, nearly 10 billion transactions take place on UPI, national instant payment system. More than 45 per cent of the global real time payments happen in India. India currently has 85 crore internet users projected to rise to 120 crore by 2026.

