 Fatehpur girl beats twin sister to top board exam after paper re-evaluation : The Tribune India

Fatehpur girl beats twin sister to top board exam after paper re-evaluation

Fatehpur girl beats twin sister to top board exam after paper re-evaluation

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Fatehpur (UP), October 21

Divya from Fatehpur district has become the new topper of the Class 12 Uttar Pradesh board exam, taking away the top spot from her twin sister Divyanshi after gaining two more marks than her following re-evaluation.

Dissatisfied with the marks in her Hindi paper, Divya applied for re-evaluation in which she got 38 more marks and now she has got two marks more than her sister Divyanshi and emerged as the state topper, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Devki Singh said.

Divyanshi, a student of Jai Maa Saraswati Gyan Mandir Inter College, Radhanagar, had secured the first position in the state by securing 477 marks out of 500 in the examination, but now the student of the same school and her twin sister Divya has got this rank, the DIOS said.

With this, the first and second place in the state topper list has come to the students of Jai Maa Saraswati Gyan Mandir Inter College, Radhanagar.

Divyanshi has now got the second position in the state. She had achieved the top position among about 22 lakh candidates in the board examination results declared on June 18.

Although Divyanshi's twin sister Divya had got better marks than her in all subjects, she had got only 56 marks in Hindi and had failed to get a place on the merit list. In such a situation, Divya had applied for scrutiny, the DIOS said, adding that Divya has been declared a topper now with her marks increased to 94 in the Hindi subject.

Now the sum of Divya's marks has reached 479 against her sister's 477.

The board has issued the second mark sheet by uploading the revised number on the board's website, the DIOS added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

‘Straight trees are always cut first’: Haryana cadre IAS officer Ashok Khemka over appointment of his batchmates as secretaries

2
Punjab

On his birthday, jailed Congress leader Navjot Sidhu taken to hospital for check-up

3
World

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt

4
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

5
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal's appointment citing University Act 1970

6
Nation

PM Modi to launch drive to recruit 10 lakh people

7
Trending

From lettuce outlasting Liz Truss to Rishi Sunak bracing for top job, twitterati is in no mood to let go of political pandemonium in Britain

8
World

UK's Sunak, Mordaunt in running to be next PM: Sky News

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference

10
Himachal

Himachal Assembly polls: Congress names 17 more candidates, 5 still pending

Don't Miss

View All
Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list
Jalandhar

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023
Diaspora

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?
World

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?

This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products
Punjab

This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall
Himachal

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Top News

Diwali bonanza: Punjab restores old pension scheme for government employees

Diwali bonanza: Punjab Govt decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

CM Bhagwant Mann makes the announcement after a meeting of s...

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years

After the ruling, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman cannot b...

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal, search operation underway

Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal, search operation under way

The advanced light helicopter, carrying Army personnel, was ...

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...


Cities

View All

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

NIA teams raid IELTS centre at Chohla Sahib, quiz owner

Glimpse of Diwali festivities in Amritsar

Amritsar youth shot in ‘accidental firing’ by ASI succumbs

No end in sight to traffic mess in Amritsar

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

On run for 19 yrs, PO in Chandigarh Police net

Chandigarh witnesses 506 dengue cases, 2nd highest since 2018

Mosquitofish released in Chandigarh's Butterfly Park pond

Illegal vendors sit pretty at Sadar Bazaar in Sector 19, Chandigarh

‘Let people of Delhi breathe clean air’: SC refuses to urgently hear plea against firecracker ban

‘Let people of Delhi breathe clean air’: SC refuses to urgently hear plea against firecracker ban

Covid: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks at public places

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi PM2.5 pollution in winters has dipped 20 pc compared to pre-pandemic period: Report

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

Jalandhar: Two arms smugglers from Bihar held with 5 pistols, 10 magazines

Jalandhar: Two arms smugglers from Bihar held with 5 pistols, 10 magazines

2 Jalandhar students selected in Haryana judicial services exam

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Fewer farm fire cases in Doaba

Jalandhar boys shine in singing reality show

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

Milk, butter plant to expand Verka's reach

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

Ministers, MLAs attend sports event at Punjabi University

Chaos as speeding car rams into multiple vehicles near Patiala's Leela Bhawan

Punjab records 2,721 farm fires, least in 2 years

Navjot Sidhu taken to Rajindra Hospital for check-up