FATF chief, ministers of Nigeria, Ethiopia meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah

PTI

New Delhi, November 19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) chief, and discussed with them various issues of mutual interests such as terrorism.

In his meeting with FATF chief T Raja Kumar on Friday, Shah emphasised that there is need for the FATF to continuously monitor the tendencies of some countries to sponsor terrorism.

"In the bilateral meeting with FATF President, Shri T Raja Kumar, Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah while appreciating the role of FATF, emphasised that there is need for FATF to continuously monitor the tendencies of some of the countries to sponsor terrorism," Shah's office tweeted.

Kumar lauded the initiative taken by India for hosting the 'No Money for Terror (NMFT)' conference and expressed the willingness of FATF, the global watchdog on terror-financing and money-laundering, to work closely on Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) issues under India's G-20 priorities.

#amit shah