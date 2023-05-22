Father-son killed, 8 injured in accident in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 22
A father-son duo was killed while eight people sustained injuries in a collision between two SUVs in Gadwar area of the district on Monday, police said.
According to police, the crash caused one of the vehicles to flip upon impact.
A jeep and a Scorpio collided near Inderpur petrol pump. Ramashankar Chauhan (45) and his father Khichdi Chauhan (65) were killed as the jeep turned turtle upon impact while eight others were injured, a police officer said.
The injured are being treated at the government hospital in Nagra, he said.
The victims from Majhouva village were on their way to attend a ceremony, police said.
