Faulty earthing led to electrocution of 16 at Uttarakhand STP, says probe report

PTI

Dehradun, July 29

A magisterial probe has found that faulty earthing led to the electrocution of 16 persons at a Namami Gange sewage treatment plant in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli and has recommended blacklisting of the two companies responsible for the STP’s maintenance for violating safety norms.

Electric current ran through the steps and railings leading to the STP located on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli on July 18-19. The report of the probe, which was carried out by Chamoli Additional District Magistrate Abhishek Tripathi, also recommended power safety audits be conducted at all STPs to prevent such incidents.

It said the joint venture companies responsible for the electrification system at the STP— Jai Bhushan Malik Contractors, Patiala (lead partner); and Confident Engineering India Private Limited, Coimbatore—violated safety norms. It recommended cancelling their contracts and blacklisting them in Uttarakhand.

There was a short circuit in changeover panel and a sharp earth fault in control and main panels. Due to the unavailability of proper earthing, the current passed through the metallic structures, including steps and railings. As a result, whoever came in contact with the steps or railings got electrocuted.

