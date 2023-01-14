FCI scam: CBI searches 39 more locations, arrests Patiala official

New Delhi, January 13
The CBI today conducted fresh searches at 39 more locations and made another arrest as part of its ongoing crackdown under “Operation Kanak” against a corrupt syndicate of Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials, rice mill owners and grain merchants, officials said.
Recovers Rs 23L | total seizure now Rs 1.03 cr
- Satish Verma, a manager at FCI, Patiala branch, arrested; remanded in police custody
- CBI has so far searched 99 locations — 90 in Punjab and Chandigarh and nine in the rest of the country
The raiding team also recovered an additional Rs 23 lakh, taking the total seized amount to Rs 1.03 crore.
The officials said the CBI had so far searched 99 locations — 90 in Punjab and Chandigarh and nine in the rest of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where the syndicate’s links were traced.
The agency arrested Satish Verma, another manager at the FCI, Patiala, they said, adding that the arrested person had been remanded in police custody.
The CBI had on Wednesday launched a crackdown on alleged corruption in the FCI through “Operation Kanak”, conducting searches at 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. It had also arrested a DGM of the FCI, Rajiv Kumar Mishra, and Ravinder Singh Khera, proprietor of Guru Kripa Rice and Agro Industries, the officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab