FCRA licence of 6,677 NGOs cancelled in 5 yrs

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said registration of 6,677 NGOs under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) was cancelled during the span of five years between 2017 and 2021. He informed the Rajya Sabha the registration of 755 NGOs was cancelled in Tamil Nadu, followed by 734 in Maharashtra, 635 in UP and 622 in Andhra Pradesh. TNS

2,900 communal violence cases in 2017-21

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has informed the Rajya Sabha that more than 2,900 cases of communal violence were registered in the country in the past five years (2017-2021). Citing National Crime Records Bureau data, he said 378 cases of communal violence were registered in 2021, 857 in 2020, 438 in 2019, 512 in 2018 and 723 in 2017. TNS

21.2% skilled labour force in India

Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that as per United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Report, 2020, India had achieved 21.2 per cent of skilled labour force in its total labour force in 2019. TNS

Rs 6.4 lakh cr electronics produced last fiscal

India’s imports of finished electronics goods and raw material is increasing and now stands at Rs 5,49,713 crore ($69 bn) for the financial year ending March 31, 2022. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology told Lok Sabha that India’s production of electronics during the fiscal ending march 31, 2022 was Rs 6,40,810 crore ($80 bn). TNS

8.8L cyber fraud cases reported since Jan 2021

More than 8 lakh cyber fraud cases have been reported since January last year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology informed the Lok Sabha. With the expansion of the internet, the number of Indians exposed to cyber frauds had grown, it said. As per data by the National Crime Records Bureau, the number of complaints reported during January 1, 2021 to November 30, 2022 was 8,84,863, the ministry said.