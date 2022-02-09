FCRA listing of 5,800 NGOs deemed ceased

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Lok Sabha that around 5,800 NGOs, which did not submit their applications for renewal under the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), are deemed to have ceased to exist according to the law.

The Minister, in a written reply, said the FCRA registration of a total of 1,811 NGOs had been cancelled during the past three years.

“About 5,800 FCRA registered associations had not submitted their applications for renewal within stipulated time in accordance with the provisions of the FCRA and thus their registration has been deemed to have ceased as per Section 12 of the Act.”

The Minister said in view of Covid, the government had given certain relaxations to the NGOs so that Covid-related relief works were not affected. —