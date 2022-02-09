FCRA listing of 5,800 NGOs deemed ceased

New Delhi, February 8
Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Lok Sabha that around 5,800 NGOs, which did not submit their applications for renewal under the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), are deemed to have ceased to exist according to the law.
The Minister, in a written reply, said the FCRA registration of a total of 1,811 NGOs had been cancelled during the past three years.
“About 5,800 FCRA registered associations had not submitted their applications for renewal within stipulated time in accordance with the provisions of the FCRA and thus their registration has been deemed to have ceased as per Section 12 of the Act.”
The Minister said in view of Covid, the government had given certain relaxations to the NGOs so that Covid-related relief works were not affected. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon