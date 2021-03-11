Fearing attack, Shillong Sikhs meet visiting minorities panel member

New Delhi, May 3
Fearing attack by local Khasi tribals, Dalit Sikhs of Meghalaya capital Shilong’s Harijan Colony have made a representation before the National Commission for Minorities member Rinchen Lhamo, who is visiting the state.
Lhamo met the Deputy Commissioner of the area today and discussed the security situation. The Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) is spearheading the struggle of the Sikhs against the state government’s move to relocate them from Harijan Colony, where they have been living for several generations.
Gurjit Singh, HPC president, said Hynnietrep National Youth Front (HNYF), East Khasi Hills District, recently issued a statement threatening to attack the Sikhs if they pressured the state government to give them plots in another part of the city in lieu of the dwellings in Harijan Colony, also called Punjabi Lane.
The latest threat followed a similar warning given by the Khasi Students Union.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested