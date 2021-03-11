Fearing CBI probe against CM Soren, state moves SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

Apprehending an order for a CBI probe against Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Jharkhand High Court, the JMM-led Government has moved the Supreme Court questioning the sealed cover proceedings by the High Court.

The matter came up for hearing on Friday before a Bench led by Justice UU Lalit which said it would be heard by a Vacation Bench on May 24. “We will adjourn the matter and have it heard by the Vacation Bench on Tuesday,” it said.

The case related to probes by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the mining lease allegedly granted to the Jharkhand CM and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates.