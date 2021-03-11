Fees for drone pilot training course will decrease in 3-4 months: Aviation Minister Scindia

Gives example of gradual decrease in mobile phone's cost over the years

Fees for drone pilot training course will decrease in 3-4 months: Aviation Minister Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia during the launch of the Niti Aayog's Experience Studio on Drones in New Delhi. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, May 17

Fees for drone pilot training course will decrease within the next three to four months as the number of schools providing this course is going to increase, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

A farmer, during a virtual interaction with Scindia on drones, raised the issue of high fees for a drone pilot training course.

Scindia said, "You said the fee of a drone pilot course is currently quite high. You should not worry at all."        

In the last five months, aviation regulator DGCA has certified 23 schools for training drone pilots, he added.

"As the number of schools keeps increasing, the cost of training drone pilots will keep decreasing," he said.

The minister gave the example of mobile phone's cost and how it has decreased gradually over the years in India.

"Therefore, as the number of schools increases, the cost of training drone pilots will also decrease. Within the next three to four months, you will see that revolution too as we keep increasing the number of such schools," the minister stated.

Scindia said the country definitely needed more drone pilots and it was for the same reason that their certification process had been completely decentralised.

"So, now, the DGCA will only certify drone schools, and it is the drone school concerned which will grant certificates to pilots. We have completely removed bureaucracy from this process," he said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had earlier this month invited second round of applications for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme that was announced last year to boost drone manufacturing in India.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Comedian Bharti Singh faces SGPC ire over her comment on beard

2
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuses to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

3
Diaspora

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

4
Nation

Rajnath Singh launches 2 indigenously built warships

5
Nation

Supreme Court restrains son from dealing in properties of 89-year-old mother suffering from dementia

6
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for illegal gratification

7
Nation

India slams Islamic nations' body for 'unwarranted' comments on delimitation exercise in J-K

8
Punjab

Congress old guard out in Jakhar's support

9
Nation

'You don't go after big fish but harass poor farmers': SC to bank on one-time settlement scheme

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hears 61 grievances at first Lok Milni

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for illegal gratification

Chinese firm needed work permits for its workers for Talwand...

Six high courts to get new chief justices

Six high courts to get new chief justices

SC collegium recommends appointments of five CJs, Telangana ...

Govt allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order

Govt allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order

India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM

India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM

'This is not just increasing internet speed but also the pac...

Protesting Punjab farmers to soon march towards Chandigarh against govt’s early paddy sowing schedule

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuses to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

Cities

View All

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Accused of theft, Amritsar youth ends life

Carjackers spray something in driver's eyes, flee with car in Amritsar

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopla Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner