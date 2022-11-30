Feuding Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot pose united for cameras ahead of Rahul Gandhi's yatra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

Ahead of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entering Rajasthan in the first week of December, warring leaders Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot struck a happy and united pose on Tuesday, signalling all was well.

Appearing before cameras in the presence of AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, who arrived in Jaipur today to review preparations for the yatra, the leaders said everything was fine.

“The party is supreme for us. We want the party to move ahead and regain its glory,” CM Gehlot told reporters days after calling Pilot a “traitor” and someone “who was unacceptable as CM”.

“The Congress in the state is united and determined to ensure that the yatra will be an outstanding success and indeed it will be,” Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh tweeted, also posting happy pictures of Gehlot, Venugopal and Pilot.

Earlier today, echoing Rahul Gandhi, who yesterday called both leaders assets, Gehlot struck a cordial note saying, “When Rahul Gandhi has said that our leaders are assets, then we are assets... where is the dispute then?”

Gandhi had said in Indore yesterday that both leaders were assets for the party. “This is the beauty of our party that after our top leader says anything, there is no scope for further argument,” Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur today. ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is scheduled to enter Rajasthan in the first week of December. Gehlot said all leaders together would make the yatra a success in the state.

#ashok gehlot #Rajasthan #sachin pilot