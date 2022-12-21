Fifth Scorpene submarine Vagir to bolster Indian Navy's combat power

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

The fifth submarine of the Kalvari-class submarines, Vagir, was delivered to the Indian Navy today by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai.

6th undergoing trials The first of the Kalvari-class sub was commissioned into the Navy in December 2017

Vagir, which has been delivered to the Navy, will shortly be commissioned into the force

Vagsheer, the 6th & last sub, undergoing sea trials and is likely to be delivered next year

The induction of the submarine, built under Project-75, is set to bolster the Navy’s combat capability.

India has been focusing on shoring up its maritime capability with a focus on the Indian Ocean in the backdrop of concerns over China’s growing foray into the region, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.

In all, six submarines of the Kalvari class, based on the Scorpene design of the Naval Group of France, are being constructed at the MDL in collaboration with the Naval Group of France. Launched at sea in November 2020, Vagir commenced sea trials in February 2022. The vessel has completed all major trials, including weapon and sensor, in the shortest time as compared to the earlier submarines of the same class. The submarine will shortly be commissioned into the Navy.

The first of the Kalvari class was commissioned into the Navy in December 2017 and at present, four submarines of this project are in commission in the Navy. Vagir will be the fifth while the sixth and last submarine, Vagsheer, is undergoing sea trials and is likely to be delivered next year.

#indian navy #Mumbai