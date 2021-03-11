Fighting fluoride in potable water, Telangana shows the way

New Delhi, May 27
Telangana is showing the way to fight fluoride in drinking water with the state managing to connect cent per cent households with potable water.
The Union Jal Shakti Ministry has also taken note of the 100 per cent coverage by Telangana in terms of potable water connectivity, a state government spokesperson says.
The coverage is being attained through Mission Bhagiratha, which has made Telangana the only state in the country to supply safe drinking water to all habitations and houses through pipeline, a statement from the state government said.
“The Telangana government has spent Rs 46,000 crore on Mission Bhagiratha. Pipelines of various lengths and diameter have been laid over 2 lakh km. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry also announced recently that through Mission Bhagiratha, cent per cent houses were getting safe drinking water through pipes. Earlier, the government on the floor of Parliament said Mission Bhagiratha was helping make Telangana a fluoride-free state,” a Telangana government spokesperson said.
Rs 46,000 cr spent
- The Telangana govt has spent Rs 46,000 crore on Mission Bhagiratha
- Pipelines of various lengths and diameter have been laid over 2 lakh km
- Through Mission Bhagiratha, 100% houses are getting safe drinking water through pipes
