Fill vacancy in SC panel promptly, Centre told

New Delhi, April 16
The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to ensure that the only vacancy in the National Commission for Scheduled Castes is filled expeditiously. "The Union of India shall take appropriate steps to ensure that the composition of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes is completed on an expeditious basis," a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.
The Centre told the top court that the commission, besides having a chairperson and a vice-chairperson, comprised two members, but there was one vacancy.
The direction came on a plea filed by the Ambedkar Association for Development seeking directions to fill the vacancy within a stipulated period. Headed by Vijay Sampla, the commission is a constitutional body established with a view to providing safeguards against the exploitation of SCs.
