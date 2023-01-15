Filmmaker in Kali poster row moves SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 14

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has moved the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of multiple FIRs registered against her in various states for allegedly offending religious sentiments by releasing a controversial poster of her documentary featuring goddess Kali.

The filmmaker has said she faced death threats after she tweeted the poster of her film. She said the multiple FIRs amounted to harassment and an infringement of her right to freedom of speech.