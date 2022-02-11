Director Ravi Tandon, father of Raveena Tandon, passes away at 86

Mumbai, February 11
Noted Hindi film director and producer Ravi Tandon passed away reportedly due to respiratory failure at his residence here on Friday.
He was 86 and is survived by wife Veena.
During his career, which took off in 1963 with Sunil Dutt's production, 'Yeh Rastey Hain Pyar Ke', Tandon directed a number of hit films with some of the leading stars of the industry - films such as 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Anhonee', 'Nazrana', 'Majboor', 'Khud-daar' and 'Zindagi'.
Tandon's daughter, well-known actress Raveena Tandon, took to Instagram to share the news. She posted a few throwback pictures with her late father and wrote in the caption: "You will always walk with me. I will always be you. I'm never letting go. Love you papa."
Raveena Tandon's Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
As soon as she shared the news, a number of celebrities, including Neelam Kothari and Juhi Chawla, posted condolence messages in the comments section.
Ravi Tandon was born in a Punjabi family in Agra. His son, Rajeev, helmed the popular Hindi television serial, 'Heena'. Raveena Tandon has been in the news recently because of her brilliant performance in the web series, 'Arayanyak'. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion
Joint statement makes veiled criticism of Pakistan
Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99
Justice Bains had remained a judge of the Punjab and Haryana...
Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services
"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines f...
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...