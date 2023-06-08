 Finally, monsoon arrives in Kerala, all eyes on its further progress : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

Finally, monsoon arrives in Kerala, all eyes on its further progress

Large parts of India are facing deep deficiencies, onset over Maharashtra delayed

Finally, monsoon arrives in Kerala, all eyes on its further progress

A fisherman arranges his fishing net at a beach in the city of Kochi. Reuters



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 8

Finally, the Southwest Monsoon today arrived over the Indian mainland, touching Kerala a week later than its normal date of arrival—June 1.

All eyes are now on its progress further on.

The IMD had said that due to cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, the onset over Kerala would be “mild”.The very severe cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ (pronounced “Biporjoy”) will intensify further gradually during the next 24 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards during thethree days, the weather office has said.

Normally, the much-awaited seasonal rains arrive over Kerala around June 1, enter south Maharashtra around June 7 and cover the state by June 15.

“Monsoon advances northwards, usually in surges, and covers the entire country around July 15. The NLM is the northern most limit of monsoon up to which it has advanced on any given day,” as per the IMD.

Several states facing deficit

According to the data for cumulative rains between June 1 and June 8, several parts of the central, eastern and western parts of the country are facing deep rain deficiencies—up to 91% in Chhattisgarh, 85% in Maharashtra, 71% in Madhya Pradesh, 75% in Karnataka and 86 % in Uttar Pradesh.

The delay in the onset has already resulted in water shortage in several parts of rural Maharashtra with villagers depending on tankers and traveling several kilometers to get water, according to some TV channels.

In contrast, northern states are surplus many times over due to back-to-back western disturbances in the region. Himachal Pradesh is surplus by 100%, Rajasthan by 172% and Punjab by whooping 231%.

Tracking monsoon

The earliest the monsoon ever arrived in Kerala was May 11 in 1918 and the most delayed was June 18 in 1972.

Last year it arrived in Kerala on May 29.

The IMD says the date of the monsoon onset over Kerala may vary and also that there is no direct correlation between the delay in the southern state and arrival in other parts, say Delhi. However, delay in Kerala will expectedly affect progress over southern states and Mumbai.

Over the next five days, light/moderate/fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Kerala,Lakshadweep, coastal and south interior Karnataka.

Isolated to scattered activity is also expected over north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the IMD says.

Overall, despite the evolving El Nino conditions, India is expected to get normal rainfall during the four month (June-September) sojourn of the monsoon in 2023, or say the weather office has assured regarding the weather phenomenon responsible for bringing rains to close to two-third of India’s agricultural tracts and replenishing ground water and reservoirs critical for drinking water and power generation, basically the overall well-being of people and the country's economy. 

How is onset declared?

The weather office follows certain guidelines for declaring the onset over Kerala and its further advance.

If after May 10, 60%of 14 stations enlisted—Minicoy, Amini, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Kollam, Allapuzha, Kottayam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Thalassery, Kannur, Kudulu and Mangalore— report rainfall of 2.5 mm or more for two consecutive days, the onset over Kerala is declared on the second day.

This provided some other criteria are also in concurrence regarding the wind field and Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR).

#Kerala #Maharashtra #monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Bathinda

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

2
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

3
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

4
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

5
Nation

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

6
Haryana

100 societies under lens in Gurugram, buyers seek safety reports

7
Nation

Rajasthan: Man abducts woman, forcibly marries her by carrying her in his arms around a small fire; video goes viral

8
Punjab

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

9
Haryana

Project manager held for flyover collapse in Gurugram

10
Delhi

Manish Sisodia’s ailing wife pens emotional note after meeting him; says police stood outside bedroom to hear them

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Four children injured in knife attack in French town of Annecy

Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town

Children were attacked on a playground, tweets a local lawma...

Bombay High Court to hear Sameer Wankhede's plea seeking quashing of CBI's extortion and bribery case against him

Bombay High Court extends Sameer Wankhede's interim protection from arrest in extortion and bribery case till June 23

Wankhede moved the high court last month seeking quashing of...

At IP university campus launch, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

AAP accuses the BJP of creating a ruckus at the event

Mysterious explosion at Ludhiana court complex leads to chaos

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

Waste was being burnt, which allegedly resulted in the explo...

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel for improper relationship with woman clerk

GCM convicts lieutenant colonel of improper relation with woman clerk

He has been awarded forfeiture of three years’ seniority of ...


Cities

View All

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

SGPC objects to ‘Gadar-2’ scene shot in gurdwara

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar

Month on, no trace of Tarn Taran youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

SGPC poll likely after Lok Sabha elections

Overcrowding on SGPC's free bus service in Amritsar a risky ride for pilgrims

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Punjab cabinet to meet at Mansa on Saturday

Bomb blast threat at 10 locations in Bathinda a hoax

Facing deportation, students from Punjab on the warpath in Canada

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

200 trees 'felled' for Chandigarh's 1st green corridor along N-Choe

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Showers likely in Chandigarh during weekend

Chandigarh: Bodycams for staff at grain market

At IP university campus launch, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

At IP university campus launch in Delhi, 'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

After kidnapping bid, Jawaharlal Nehru University puts curbs on vehicles

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

Punjab Deputy Speaker's supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Rainstorm wreaks havoc on Jalandhar city

MLA raises SC students' issues with Education Minister Harjot Bains

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Mysterious explosion at Ludhiana court complex leads to chaos

Explosion outside 'malkhana' adjoining district court complex in Ludhiana as waste was being burnt

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

ITI employees stage protest over demands