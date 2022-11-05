Finance, tech transfer on agenda at COP27

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who will head the Indian delegation at the 27th Session of Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, will seek action on key issues related to climate finance, technology transfer and “loss and damage”.

“India is committed to domestic action and multilateral cooperation on climate change and is looking forward to substantial progress on discussions related to climate finance and clarity on its definition. Reaching the $100-billion-per-year goal must come first and the developed countries must be asked to show the road map for the same,” the Environment Ministry said ahead of the November 6 to 18 climate conference.

“Loss and damage must also be on the agenda and there must be specific progress on the issue of finance. The goal of $100 billion per year climate finance by 2020 and every year thereafter till 2025 is yet to be achieved,” India said, adding it would support the Egyptian presidency for a plan of action that answers the needs of developing countries.

German MPs visit Ghazipur landfill

Ahead of the COP 27 conference in Egypt, a nine-member team of German MPs visited India to learn about regional challenges faced due to climate crisis. The team visited the Ghazipur landfill and also studied Sikkim’s route to organic agriculture