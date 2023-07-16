 Find mutually acceptable solution to border row: Wang Yi : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Find mutually acceptable solution to border row: Wang Yi

Find mutually acceptable solution to border row: Wang Yi

Peace must for ties to progress: EAM to China

Find mutually acceptable solution to border row: Wang Yi

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



PTI

Beijing, July 15

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi at his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Jakarta said both countries should find a mutually acceptable solution to the border problem without letting “specific issues” define the overall relationship.

India has been locked in a military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh for over three years, with Jaishankar terming it the most complex challenge in his long diplomatic career.

Jaishankar has also made it clear to China that until there is peace and tranquillity in border areas, the relationship between the two countries cannot progress.

Yi and Jaishankar met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta on Friday. Yi, a former Chinese Foreign Minister, attended the ASEAN meeting in Jakarta as incumbent Foreign Minister Qin Gang is unwell.

During the meeting, Yi said he hoped the Indian side would meet China halfway and find a solution to the border issue that was acceptable to both sides, an official statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Saturday quoted him as saying at the meeting with Jaishankar. “We should focus our energy and resources on each other’s development, improving people’s livelihood and accelerating revitalisation without letting specific issues define the overall relationship,” the statement quoted Yi as saying.

On his meeting with Yi, Jaishankar said on Twitter that he discussed outstanding issues related to peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Yi also said Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi had reached an important consensus on stabilising the China-India relations.

#China #S Jaishankar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Punjab

Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB

3
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

4
Himachal

Grant MBBS admission to student: HC

5
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

6
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

7
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

8
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

9
Himachal

Kalka-Shimla highway in poor condition, tomato trade hit

10
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit overrules Punjab’s proposal, gives additional charge of VC to Dr Susheel Mittal

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

‘Horizon 25’ document draws roadmap for bilateral ties over ...

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents


Cities

View All

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah