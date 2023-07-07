FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), July 7
An FIR has been registered against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore for allegedly showing RSS workers in a bad light in connection with the Sidhi urination case, the police said on Friday.
Habibganj Police Station in-charge Manish Singh Bhadoriya told ANI, "Yesterday, a person named Suraj, filed a complaint at the police station against the Twitter account named 'Neha Singh' stating that a meme was put up by the account holder connecting RSS workers with the urine case." The folk singer had posted a controversial tweet on her Twitter handle. In this, the person wearing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh dress was seen urinating on the other person sitting in front of him.
"We have registered a case against the Indian Penal Code section 153. We will seek information about the account holder from the Twitter company. Whether the tweet was put up by the account holder itself or any other person, it will be clarified after an investigation," added Bhadoriya.
Actually, Neha Singh Rathore had posted a post on her Twitter handle in which she talked about 'MP Mein Ka Ba' on the lines of her famous song 'UP Mein Ka Ba'. This post was shared on social media through a meme, which is now creating a ruckus.
Singer has been accused of creating enmity between the RSS and the tribal community in the FIR lodged.
Significantly, a video went viral on social media, on Tuesday, in which a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating on the face of a tribal man. After that, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action, including imposing NSA (National Security Act) on the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC upholds defamation conviction in Modi surname case
Stay on Gandhi’s conviction would have paved the way for his...
Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees
The Central probe agency had taken over the probe on June 6
FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident
Neha has been accused of creating enmity between RSS and tri...
Wrestlers’ sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18
Court also summons Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretar...