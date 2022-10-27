FIR against ex-DGP for encroachment

PTI

Dehradun, October 26

Uttarakhand’s ex-DGP BS Sidhu and seven others have been booked for an illegal possession of forest land in Virgirwali village of Mussoorie and subsequently cutting 25 “sal” trees. The case has been registered at the Rajpur police station by Mussoorie Divisional Forest Officer Ashutosh Singh after getting permission from the state government, the police said.

A police officer said Sidhu had in 2012 bought one-and-a-half hectare and cut 25 sal trees reportedly.