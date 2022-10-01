FIR against ex-Maha minister Chhagan Bhujbal, 2 others for 'threatening to kill' man

PTI

Mumbai, October 1

The Mumbai police have registered a case against former Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal and two others on the charge of threatening to kill a man, who had forwarded videos to the senior NCP leader in which the latter allegedly spoke against Hindu religion, an official said.

The FIR was registered at Chembur police station on Friday night, he said.

"Based on the complaint filed by the man, an offence under Sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) was registered against Bhujbal and two others," the official said on Saturday.

"The complainant said he was threatened for forwarding two videos to Bhujbal, in which the latter allegedly spoke against Hindu religion," he added.

The case is being investigated by the Mumbai crime branch, the official said.

Bhujbal, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party, currently represents Yeola Assembly constituency in Nashik district. He had earlier served as the deputy chief minister of the state.

#Maharashtra #Mumbai