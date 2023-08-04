FIR against former Karnataka minister Araga Jnanendra for ‘objectionable’ comments on Mallikarjun Kharge

PTI

Kalaburagi, August 4

Police here registered an FIR against senior BJP leader and former Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra for his objectionable comments on Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The FIR was registered on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by Congress worker Rajiv Jane, in the Ashok Nagar police station here, a police official told PTI.

Jnanendra has been booked under Section 504 of the IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and the case will be transferred on Friday to Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, where the incident occurred, the official said.

The senior BJP MLA made an objectionable reference to the complexion of Kharge and people of the region he hails from, during a protest in Thirthahalli on August 1.

However, as the issue snowballed into a controversy, Jnanendra clarified maintaining that he never spoke about Kharge, but said he would express regret, if anyone is hurt.

"I never spoke against Mallikarjun Kharge. I don't think I'm big enough to criticise him. I always speak with respect for his seniority and experience. My intention was not to hurt Mallikarjun Kharge. I have seen reactions in the media. My intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings, but if anyone is hurt, I express regret," he said, maintaining that he never took Kharge's name.

