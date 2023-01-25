FIR against SP leader over remarks on epic

Lucknow, January 24
An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday over his controversial remarks on ‘Ramcharitmanas’, the police said.
“A case has been registered against Swami Prasad Maurya at the Hazratganj police station for allegedly outraging religious feelings with his recent remarks on Ramcharitmanas,” a police officer said. The FIR was registered following a complaint by Shivendra Mishra, a resident of Aishbagh locality in Bazar Khala area of Uttar Pradesh, he said.
The case was lodged under relevant Sections of IPC, the police said.
