FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat over ‘Ravana’ remarks against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

PTI

Jaipur, April 30

An FIR was registered against Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh over his alleged remarks against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a recent rally, police sources said.

The FIR was registered on Saturday based on a complaint filed by Congress leader and former MLA Surendra Singh Jadawat.

At the BJP’s ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally in Chittorgarh on Thursday, Shekhawat had allegedly described Gehlot as the “Ravana of politics in Rajasthan” and asked people to “resolve to establish Ram Rajya in the state”.

Jadawat told PTI, “I have filed a police complaint tonight against Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for using such derogatory language against the chief minister of Rajasthan. He tried to outrage religious feelings while addressing a BJP rally.” The FIR has been registered under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 500 (defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, the police sources said.

According to the FIR, the BJP organised a meeting at a public place on April 27 where Shekhawat was the key speaker and he gave a speech to “incite” people.

The minister spread “false” information about “popular” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and spread hatred. Shekhawat insulted the chief minister by addressing him as the “Ravana of politics” with the intention of tarnishing his reputation, the FIR stated.