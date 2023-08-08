Fire at AIIMS endoscopy unit, patients evacuated

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room at AIIMS on Monday. All patients were safely evacuated.
Cheetahs developed winter fur in summer, govt tells SC
New Delhi: The cheetahs translocated from South Africa developed a “winter cover”, a thick coat of fur, in anticipation of African winter, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday. This phenomenon was happening when the temperature at the Kuno National Park was around 45-46 degrees celsius. PTI
SC refuses to order status quo on Bihar caste survey
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred to August 15 hearing on petitions challenging caste survey in Bihar even as it refused to order status quo on it. As a counsel sought status quo, a Bench said, “No question of status quo? We haven't even issued a notice... We haven't heard you...You are jumping the gun.” TNS
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
