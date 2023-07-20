Fire at Siachen post, Capt loses life, 6 get injured

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 19

An Indian Army officer, Capt Anshuman Singh, Regimental Medical Officer, lost his life after a fire broke out in an Army tent on the Siachen Glacier. Six others — an officer of the Army, two soldiers and three porters — have been injured. Army sources said the fire was reported around 3 am on Wednesday and was caused by a short circuit. A generator was supplying power to the post located at an altitude in excess of 16,000 ft.

The Army has ruled out any other cause of the fire and has said the cache of ammunition stored nearby did not catch fire. The post is manned by the 26th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment. After the fire was reported, helicopters were sent to transport the injured to medical facility in Chandimandir.

