Fire breaks out at factory in northwest Delhi; fire official injured

PTI

New Delhi, March 16

A factory dealing with plastic materials caught fire in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur area, officials said on Thursday.

Information about the blaze was received at 10.40pm on Wednesday, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said.

One fire department staff received injury while dousing the blaze, the official said.

According to the fire department, the blaze was doused at 6.35am on Thursday and the cooling process is currently under way.