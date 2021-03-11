Fire breaks out at paper factory in Greater Noida

PTI

Noida, April 26

A major fire broke out at a paper-manufacturing factory in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday, officials said.

Over a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the factory located in the Badalpur area and the blaze was confined to one portion of the building, they said.

“The incident was reported around 10 am. Over a dozen fire tenders are at the spot and help has been requested from adjoining Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr districts," Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

"After two-and-a-half hours, the firefighters were able to limit the blaze in one portion of the building, preventing it from engulfing the entire factory. Efforts are on to completely douse the flames," Singh said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries to any person.

The cause of the fire and the damage caused by it are yet to be ascertained, the officials said.