Fire breaks out in Durg-Puri Express in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 9
A fire was spotted in an air-conditioned coach of Durg-Puri Express in Odisha's Nuapada district, causing panic among passengers, the East Coast Railway said.
No casualties were reported from the incident.
The ECoR, in a statement, said smoke was detected in the B3 coach of the train as it reached the Khariar Road station on Thursday evening.
"The brake pads caught fire due to friction and incomplete release of brakes. The fire was confined to brake pads. There was no damage," it said.
The problem was rectified in less than an hour and the train departed the station at 11 pm, the statement said.
The incident created panic among passengers, and most of them rushed out of the train.
