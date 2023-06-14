Fire breaks out in Kolkata airport, passengers panic

Kolkata, June 14
A fire broke out near a departure gate of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday night, officials said.
Firefighting arrangements were pressed into service to douse the blaze as panic-stricken passengers were moved to a safe place, they said.
No casualty was reported.
The entire area inside the airport was engulfed with thick black smoke after the fire broke out at 3C departure gate at around 9 pm.
“Since there was a rush of passengers, airport authorities took no chance and used their firefighters to dose it. At the moment, it is under control and the cooling process is being done,” a police officer said.
Officials said after an initial investigation that short circuit could be the reason for the fire.
