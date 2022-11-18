Fire breaks out in pantry car of Ahmedabad-Chennai Navjeevan Express in Andhra Pradesh

PTI

Amaravati, November 18

A fire broke out in the pantry car of Ahmedabad-Chennai Navjeevan Express near Gudur railway junction in Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday but no casualties were reported, official sources said.

One of the heaters used for cooking was apparently not turned off, causing the fire, sources added.

Around 2.45am, an alert pointsman noticed smoke billowing out of the pantry car as the train approached Gudur and raised an alarm. The train was immediately stopped at Gudur junction.

"The Automatic Fire Suppression System in the pantry got activated even as three windows were broken to let the smoke out. The AC supply was also cut and the fire put out," South Central Railway Vijayawada division spokesperson Nusrat M Mandrupkar told PTI.

The train was detained at Gudur for about 82 minutes and the pantry car was detached before the onward journey resumed, she said.